Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber announces 2020 board, president

Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. has announced Dorothy Wilson, Publisher and Editor of Gulf Coast Women Magazine and co-founder of the Success Women’s Conference will serve as the 2020 President of the Board of Directors.

Dorothy is passionate about serving her community and growing small businesses and nonprofits, as evidenced by her achievements and honors. She has received the Pat Santucci Spirit of the Coast Award, One Coast Community Leader Award and the Tom Tandler Lifetime Achievement Award for community service.

She has been recognized by the Small Business Administration as Women in Business Champion for the state of Mississippi. She also was named a 2019 Top 25 African-American in the state of Mississippi; Top 10 Woman Business Owner by the National Association of Women Business Owners; and 2019 Humanitarian of the Year by the Mental Health Association of South Mississippi.

She served as co-chair of Lighthouse Business & Professional Women in 2019 and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community Foundation. As an author, she most recently published “Unboxed: 25 Women Share How To Break Free & Soar,” an Amazon best-seller, and was a co-author of “Women Inspiring Nations.”

She has transformed Gulf Coast Woman magazine into a broadly read digital and print publication that reaches more than 64,000 per edition in print and an average of 71,000 online monthly. The company recently launched its first television venture, MyCoastHome.tv, an online weekly show.

Others serving on the 2020 Board of Directors are:

Ron Barnes: President Elect, Coast Electric Power Association

Kathy Springer: Immediate Past President, United Way of South Mississippi

Adele Lyons: Chief Executive Officer, Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

David Duhe: Attorney, Balch & Bingham LLP

Sam Sandoz: Treasurer, Hancock Whitney Bank

Sam Burke: Chair, Biloxi Chamber of Commerce, St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy

Ryan Goldin: Chair, Gulfport Chamber of Commerce, Florence Gardens

Chip VonderBruegge: Chair, Long Beach Chamber of Commerce, Regions Bank

Chuck Wood: Chair, Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce, Amy Wood Properties

Brent Fairley: Chair, Leadership Gulf Coast, Hancock Whitney Bank

Erin Rosetti: Chair, Coast Young Professionals, Coastal Mississippi

Bonnie Sine: Chair, Coast Centurion Association, Nexstaff

Cindy Duvall: Board of Directors, Mississippi Power

Emily Burke: Board of Directors, IP Casino Resort Spa

Brooke Robbins: Board of Directors, Harrah’s Gulf Coast

Eric Chambless: Board of Directors, Community Bank Bud Jones: Board of Directors, AGJ Systems & Networks

Kady Beaoui Pietz: Board of Directors, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Jennifer Lee: Board of Directors, Island View Casino Resort

Amber Olsen: Board of Directors, United MSD Foundation

Angelyn Zeringue: Board of Directors, SouthGroup Insurance

Angie Juzang: Board of Directors, Memorial Hospital

Bryan Jacobs: Board of Directors, State Farm Insurance

Paul Guichet: Board of Directors, The Peoples Bank

Anita Clarke: Board of Directors, CSpire

Clay Wagner: Chair, MGCCC Foundation, Hancock Whitney Bank

Katie Ellis: Chamber Champions Chair, Ace Data and Storage

Randy Rogers: Ex-Officio, Garden Park Medical Center

Georgia Storey: Ex-Officio, Singing River Health System

Cindy Lamb: Ex-Officio, Pickering Firm

For more information regarding the 2020 Board of Directors of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, visit mscoastchamber.com or call 228-604-0014.