Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber announces 2020 board, president

Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. has announced Dorothy Wilson, Publisher and Editor of Gulf Coast Women Magazine and co-founder of the Success Women’s Conference will serve as the 2020 President of the Board of Directors.
Dorothy is passionate about serving her community and growing small businesses and nonprofits, as evidenced by her achievements and honors. She has received the Pat Santucci Spirit of the Coast Award, One Coast Community Leader Award and the Tom Tandler Lifetime Achievement Award for community service.
She has been recognized by the Small Business Administration as Women in Business Champion for the state of Mississippi. She also was named a 2019 Top 25 African-American in the state of Mississippi; Top 10 Woman Business Owner by the National Association of Women Business Owners; and 2019 Humanitarian of the Year by the Mental Health Association of South Mississippi.
She served as co-chair of Lighthouse Business & Professional Women in 2019 and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community Foundation. As an author, she most recently published “Unboxed: 25 Women Share How To Break Free & Soar,” an Amazon best-seller, and was a co-author of “Women Inspiring Nations.”
She has transformed Gulf Coast Woman magazine into a broadly read digital and print publication that reaches more than 64,000 per edition in print and an average of 71,000 online monthly. The company recently launched its first television venture, MyCoastHome.tv, an online weekly show.
Others serving on the 2020 Board of Directors are:
Ron Barnes: President Elect, Coast Electric Power Association
Kathy Springer: Immediate Past President, United Way of South Mississippi
Adele Lyons: Chief Executive Officer, Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc.
David Duhe: Attorney, Balch & Bingham LLP
Sam Sandoz: Treasurer, Hancock Whitney Bank
Sam Burke: Chair, Biloxi Chamber of Commerce, St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy
Ryan Goldin: Chair, Gulfport Chamber of Commerce, Florence Gardens
Chip VonderBruegge: Chair, Long Beach Chamber of Commerce, Regions Bank
Chuck Wood: Chair, Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce, Amy Wood Properties
Brent Fairley: Chair, Leadership Gulf Coast, Hancock Whitney Bank
Erin Rosetti: Chair, Coast Young Professionals, Coastal Mississippi
Bonnie Sine: Chair, Coast Centurion Association, Nexstaff
Cindy Duvall: Board of Directors, Mississippi Power
Emily Burke: Board of Directors, IP Casino Resort Spa
Brooke Robbins: Board of Directors, Harrah’s Gulf Coast
Eric Chambless: Board of Directors, Community Bank Bud Jones: Board of Directors, AGJ Systems & Networks
Kady Beaoui Pietz: Board of Directors, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
Jennifer Lee: Board of Directors, Island View Casino Resort
Amber Olsen: Board of Directors, United MSD Foundation
Angelyn Zeringue: Board of Directors, SouthGroup Insurance
Angie Juzang: Board of Directors, Memorial Hospital
Bryan Jacobs: Board of Directors, State Farm Insurance
Paul Guichet: Board of Directors, The Peoples Bank
Anita Clarke: Board of Directors, CSpire
Clay Wagner: Chair, MGCCC Foundation, Hancock Whitney Bank
Katie Ellis: Chamber Champions Chair, Ace Data and Storage
Randy Rogers: Ex-Officio, Garden Park Medical Center
Georgia Storey: Ex-Officio, Singing River Health System
Cindy Lamb: Ex-Officio, Pickering Firm
For more information regarding the 2020 Board of Directors of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, visit mscoastchamber.com or call 228-604-0014.
