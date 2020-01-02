Mississippi human services agency will get new director

The head of the Mississippi Department of Human Services is the latest state agency leader to announce his departure as the state prepares for a new administration.
Christopher Freeze will leave his job Jan. 14. That’s the same day Tate Reeves will be inaugurated to succeed fellow Republican Phil Bryant as governor.
Freeze is a former special agent in charge of the FBI in Mississippi. Bryant appointed him to lead Human Services in August.
The state agency said in a news release Wednesday that Freeze has brought greater transparency to how Human Services issues contracts and has provided tighter controls over how tax dollars are spent.
