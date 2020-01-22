Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces first transfer to the state

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation made its first transfer of $7,621,232.37 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury on January 17.

The MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

“We are very pleased with these early results,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “Retailer and player support have been fantastic in our collective efforts to raise money for roads, bridges and education needs for the state of Mississippi.”

Lottery sales began on November 25, 2019, with the introduction of four instant scratch-off games. Sales through the first eight weeks of sales ending January 18, 2020, have exceeded $80.7 million. Players have claimed more than $44 million in prizes so far, including, but not limited to:

» 730 — $500 prizes

» 63 — $2,000 prizes

» 1 — $2,500 prize

» 11 — $3,000 prizes

» 6 — $5,000 prizes

» 1 — $15,000 prizes

» 18 — $20,000 prizes

» 2 — $100,000 prizes

“On January 7, the MLC introduced its first $10 game with a top prize of $200,000,” said Shaheen. “Player interest has been extremely high. We look forward to our first $200,000 winning ticket being claimed.

“Retailers have earned more than $4.8 million in commission through January 18,” he continued. “As of January 21,2020, the MLC has more than 1,400 active selling retailers. We anticipate having approximately 1,500 retailers by the time Powerball® and Mega Millions® go on sale January 30.”