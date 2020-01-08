Mississippi is one of the top gambling states in the country, according to the American Gaming Association.

Based on data from the gaming association, a Mississippi resident spends $717 a year gambling.

Mississippi had the third highest average, only trailing behind Oklahoma, where a resident spends about $1,141 a year and Nevada, where a resident spends $3,928 a year.

Here’s a breakdown of the average amount a resident gambles per year in other states:

  • Louisiana – $674
  • Rhode Island -$620
  • New Mexico – $525
  • Iowa – $510
  • Delaware – $447
  • West Virginia – $345
  • Washington – $336
  • Indiana – $335
  • New Jersey – $326
  • North Dakota – $320
  • Maryland – $290
  • South Dakota – $288
  • Michigan – $286
  • Missouri – $286
  • Colorado – $281
  • Minnesota – $269
  • Arizona – $265
  • Oregon – $263
  • Pennsylvania – $254
  • Montana – $250
  • Connecticut – $236
  • Wisconsin – $229
  • Kansas – $229
  • California – $211
  • New York – $179
  • Ohio – $159
  • Florida – $147
  • Illinois – $108
  • Maine – $107
  • Idaho – $89
  • Massachusetts – $40

The data was put together by betting and gaming site casinoinsider.com using data from the American Gaming Association (americangaming.org).