Mississippi teacher pay raise proposal is moving forward

A proposal to give most Mississippi teachers at least a $1,000 pay raise is starting to move forward at the state Capitol.
The plan won approval Thursday in the Senate Education Committee. It will go to the Senate Appropriations Committee another day, and it must pass there before it can go to the full Senate.
Senate Bill 2001 would give $1,000 across-the-board raises to most teachers and teachers’ assistants.
Teachers in the first two years of their careers would receive slightly larger raises of $1,100. That’s an effort to boost the beginning salaries.
Mississippi has long had some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation. Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and several other officials said during the 2019 campaign that increasing teacher pay would be a priority this year.
