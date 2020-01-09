Morris named AOF board member

The American Osteopathic Foundation (AOF) has announced the election of Seger S. Morris, DO, as its New Physician in Practice board member for a two-year term beginning January 1, 2020.

Board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine, Morris is Associate Clinical Professor of Internal Medicine and an internal medicine physician at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. He is also Executive Director at the Magnolia Regional Community Care Clinic and Medical Director of its Clinical Documentation Management Program.

Morris earned his DO degree from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2012 and an MBA from the University of North Texas in 2008.