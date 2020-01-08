Natchez radio stations sold

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Two radio stations that broadcast in southwest Mississippi and central Louisiana are in the process of being sold to an African-American businessman.
Diana Nutter of Natchez is one of the current owners of WMIS-1240 AM and WTYJ-97.7 FM. She told the Natchez Democrat that the stations are most widely used to broadcast local announcements and gospel and R&B music.
Nutter said she hopes to leave a legacy that will continue under new management after the sale of the radio stations is complete.
The buyer is Gregory Adams, a military veteran who has owned the Wilk-Amite Record newspaper since 2014. He will become the first African-American owner of the stations.
