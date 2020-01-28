New hotel set for February opening in D’Iberville

The new Hampton Inn & Suites in D’Iberville has a target opening date of Feb. 20, when it will unveil the newest design of the popular Hilton brand to the city.

The four story, 89 room property in the Promenade Shopping Center is steps away from another Hilton hotel, the Home 2 Suites, which has been open for seven years.

Teresa Johnston is director of sales for both. She said Home2 Suites is known for extended stay accommodations and for allowing pets and Hampton is one of the largest of the hotel franchises.

Johnston said the soft opening on Feb. 20 will give the staff time to “work the kinks out” After that, a ribbon cutting date will be announced.

She said the new inn will employ about 23 people, including food service, maintenance and housekeeping “to keep everything running 24/7.”

Amenities include free hot breakfast and wifi, a 24-hour fitness center, and an outdoor pool.

Johnston said the Hampton Inn is accepting reservations for March 12 and beyond and will begin group reservations in April.

D’Iberville is home to the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort and other properties including a Courtyard by Marriott.

Kim Compton, the city’s economic development director, said the new hotel will be another option for visitors, including those who come for various sporting events. “D’Iberville is host city to hundreds of baseball, softball, and soccer tournaments, as well as bass fishing tournaments,” she said in an email. “ The Hampton Inn will provide a high quality property to accommodate the thousands of players and fishermen.”

Hilton, which has 17 distinct hotel brands, calls Hampton Inn as its upper-midscale brand

According to the company, the fast-growing Hampton by Hilton brand has more than 2,500 properties in 29 countries and territories, with more than 700 hotels “in the pipeline.”