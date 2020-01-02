NFIB introduces Dawn Starns as state director for Mississippi

NFIB, the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization, introduced Dawn Starns as its state director for Mississippi. She will replace Ron Aldridge, who is leaving after 25 years with the organization.

“We appreciate everything that Ron has done to help create a strong environment for small businesses throughout the state, and we’re confident that Dawn will continue to promote and protect the right of our members here to own, operate, and grow their businesses,” said Gary Selvy, NFIB’s executive director of state government relations.

Starns has served as NFIB’s state director of Louisiana since 2014 and will divide her time between Baton Rouge and Jackson. She earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Louisiana State University. “She will bring a wealth of knowledge from the perspectives of a political appointee, an association manager, a campaign consultant, and a lobbyist to her additional role in Jackson,” Selvy said.

“Having the opportunity as state director to serve and voice the needs and concerns of our Mississippi small businesses and members and promote our entrepreneurs has been my heart-filled passion,” Aldridge said. “I appreciate so much the many legislators and state officials who over the years have helped us make tremendous improvements in our laws and regulations that help small businesses grow and create jobs.

“I know Dawn will do a great job, and as a fellow small business owner, I will continue to be a voice in helping make Mississippi the most small-business-friendly state,” Aldridge said.

Starns said, “Ron is a good friend, and I appreciate his counsel on the issues that matter to job creators here in Mississippi such as workforce training, local-option gasoline tax increases and regulatory reform. I’m looking forward to seeing where we can move the needle for small business.”