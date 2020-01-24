Ocean Springs Chamber announces 2020 Board of Directors

The Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce – Main Street – Tourism Bureau has selected the Board of Directors for the 2020 calendar year.
The Board consists of five executive members, Shirley LeRoy with South Mississippi Living as President, Carole Marie with The Bird House as Vice President, Sandra Carter as Secretary, David Thompson as Treasurer, Brad Cates with Mississippi Power as Ex Officio and Cynthia Sutton as Executive Director. 2020 Officers are Zane Wells with Edward Jones, Marta Williams with Fort Bayou Wine & Spirits, Patrick Miller with St. Patrick’s Catholic School, Tommy Sessum with Chevron, Brandin Brosh with Charisma, Chris Collier with The Office, Dr. Bill Moore with MS Coast OB-Gyn, Lewis Pace with Ingalls Shipbuilding, Georgia Storey with Singing River Health Systems, Mike Streiff with BancorpSouth, and Dr. Nathan Sumner with Keesler Air Force Base.
