OSHA cites Mississippi construction contractor for exposing employees to cave-in hazards

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Advanced Construction & Development LLC – based in Biloxi, Mississippi – for exposing employees to excavation hazards at a D’Iberville, Mississippi, worksite. The contractor faces $79,559 in penalties.

OSHA initiated the inspection after a compliance officer observed employees installing a storm drainpipe in an excavation without cave-in protection. OSHA cited the employer for failing to use protective systems, train employees to recognize and avoid excavation hazards, provide hard hats to employees working around heavy equipment, remove water from the excavation, and inspect the excavation and surrounding areas.

“Employers that fail to use cave-in protection when working in trenches and excavations expose workers to serious, sometimes fatal, injuries,” said OSHA Jackson Area Director Courtney Bohannon. “Employers are legally obligated to slope, shore or shield trench walls to prevent a collapse.”

OSHA recently updated the National Emphasis Program on preventing injuries related to trenching and excavation collapses. OSHA’s trenching and excavation webpage provides additional information on trenching hazards and solutions, including a trenching operations QuickCard and a “Protect Workers in Trenches” poster.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.