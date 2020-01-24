Palmer Home promotes Anna Brooke Warren

Palmer Home for Children, Mississippi-based leader in providing superior care to children in need, promoted Anna Brooke Warren as Vice President of Children’s Services from Director of Social Services. In her role, Warren will focus on the management of the organization’s four current service lines: Campus Care, Foster Care, Family Care, and Transitional Care.

With a dedicated background in social work, Warren boasts more than 10 years of experience in the community, previously at Mississippi Department of Human Services, North Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi Department of Health. She has also been involved in child welfare for the State of Mississippi and has thoroughly enjoyed working with children and families. Because of this, she instantly felt a strong connection towards the Palmer Home mission.

Originally from Mississippi, Warren graduated from the University of Mississippi with a degree in Social Work and University of Southern Mississippi with a master’s degree in Social Work.