Pedigo elected to Baker Donelson’s Board of Directors

Scott W. Pedigo, managing shareholder of Baker Donelson’s Jackson office, has been elected a member of the firm’s board of directors. Pedigo was elected by shareholders to a second term as a member of the board and will serve for three years.
Pedigo represents manufacturing and commercial clients in employment, consumer products liability and commercial litigation matters.
Pedigo is recognized in The Best Lawyers in America in the areas of Labor and Employment Litigation, Commercial Litigation, and Product Liability Litigation – Defendants. He is a member of the Society for Human Resources Management, the American Health Lawyers Association, the Defense Research Institute, and the Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association.
A graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law. Pedigo is a member of the University of Mississippi Law Alumni board of directors and previously served as president of the board.
