Pier 1, Kirkand’s to close some stores in Mississippi

At least two Pier 1 Imports stores in Mississippi, including the one at the intersection of Ridgewood Road and County Line Road in Ridgeland, will be among the 450 stores the chain will close.

Kirkland’s, meantime, will close its store on the Jackson side of County Line Road by the end of March.

Pier 1 announced that nearly half of its 942 stores will close as the result of subpar sales.

In addition to the Ridgeland store, whose last day is Jan. 28, the other closing in Mississippi include Tupelo, which will shutter by the end of April.

Managers at Flowood and Southaven say they are not scheduled to shut down.

An employee at the Gulfport store said only that “we are still open.” Efforts to reach the Hattiesburg outlet were unsuccessful.

Likewise, efforts to reach the chain’s headquarters were unsuccessful.

Seven other Kirkland’s stores in the state – in Flowood, Madison, Hattiesburg, Meridian, D’Iberville, Southaven and Corinth – say they are not scheduled to close.

The home décor retailer said it has further reduced expenses at its corporate office in Forth Worth and is planning to close 27 stores in early 2020, with the potential for further closings later in the year as part of its goal to “right size” its store base, according to Chain Store Age, a trade publication. Kirkland’s currently operates 432 stores in 37 states.