PRAM Central announces 2020 Board of Directors

The Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM) Mississippi Central Chapter announced the 2020 Board of Directors. The board is (left to right) Bill Moak, vice president of programs, Belhaven University; Liz Hogue Densmore, past-president, LEC, Inc.; Sophie McNeil Wolf, vice president of communications, Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning; Mary Margaret Busby, president, Holmes Community College; Robyn Kennebrew, treasurer, Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project and COO of The Bean Path; Jean Cook, vice president of membership, Mississippi Department of Education, and Matt Westerfield, president-elect, Mississippi Division of Medicaid. Not pictured: Kathy Dougan, secretary, Mississippi Soil and Water Conservation; Mara Hartmann, APR, career development coordinator, Entergy Mississippi, and Bonnie Jackson, member-at-large, Jackson State University.
