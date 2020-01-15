PSC Commissioner announces staff

Public Service Commissioner Dane Maxwell has announced staff appointments to serve at the Mississippi PSC.

Chief of Staff Valerie Moore has over 17 years-experience in Human Resource Management on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and joins the PSC from the City of Pascagoula where she served as Director of Human Resources. She has previously served in leadership positions at Signet Maritime Corporation in Pascagoula as well as Global Financial Aid Services, Inc. in Gulfport. Moore is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi.

Senior Advisor Ryan A. Frederic joins the PSC after previously serving as City Attorney as well as City Manager for the City of Pascagoula. He has also worked in roles with the Jackson County Board of Supervisors as well as in private practice roles in Biloxi and Pascagoula. Frederic is a graduate of Mississippi State University and the Mississippi College School of Law in Jackson.

Director of Policy Daniel Forde is a Starkville native, who began at the PSC in 2016 and has previously held the position of Director of Public Affairs. Prior to working at the PSC, Forde spent time with the Office of Public Affairs of the Mississippi Department of Transportation as well as Sanderson Farms, Inc. in Laurel. Forde received a business degree from Mississippi State University and master’s in public relations and integrated communication from Mississippi College.