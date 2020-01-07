Effective Jan. 1, Relias will secure the management and physician staffing of the emergency department and on Feb. 1, Relias will secure the hospitalist management.
With the addition of NMMC Gilmore-Amory, Relias Healthcare now serves in four North Mississippi Health Services facilities. This has been a goal for Relias Healthcare since the inception of the NMMC Health Services-Relias Healthcare Partnership in 2016.
“Working with North Mississippi Health Services feels like home to us. Our first emergency department was NMMC-Tupelo in 2016, and we have only strengthened our partnership with NMHS since then,” West said. “This is a natural growth opportunity for our team, and we are proud it’s with NMHS.”
Relias Healthcare is a multi-state healthcare solutions company with over 150 providers and over 380,000 annual visits. Relias Healthcare provides hospitals with a wide portfolio of management and staffing solutions within the acute care setting of both tertiary referral centers and rural community hospitals. Providers are our priority, hospitals are our partners, and patients are our purpose.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info