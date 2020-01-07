Reunion Golf & Country Club culinary operations honored by Golf Inc. magazine

Reunion Golf & Country Club’s culinary operations led by Chef Billy Kistler have been named a Golden Fork award winner by Golf Inc. magazine. Golf Inc. annually recognizes the golf industry’s top dining facilities with its Golden Fork awards in their January/February issue.

Reunion Golf & Country Club opened its 33,000 square foot clubhouse in August 2018 and features four distinct dining options for members, including Ella Jane’s Pizza Pub, Kristie’s, the henry and the Golf Lounge. With an unprecedented 105 percent increase in total food and beverage revenue over 2018, Reunion Golf & Country Club was one of the best new and improved dining facilities in 2019.

Ella Jane’s Pizza Pub, located on the first floor of the clubhouse, offers a casual, family-friendly atmosphere with an outside patio and seating area complete with cozy teakwood furniture and linear fire pits. “EJ’s” made-to-order pizzas are made from hand kneaded Italian flour with San Marzano tomatoes and baked in an open face fired pizza oven. Kristie’s offers a sophisticated, yet comfortable a la carte dining experience featuring member favored entrees such as the redfish on the half shell. Our charming bar, the henry, has a comfortable and inviting atmosphere and features an incredible wine cellar. The menu of hand-crafted whiskey and scotch cathedral offerings encompass some of the finest and most distinctive selections in Mississippi. An expansive variety of both local and imported craft beers are also available and on tap.