Reynolds joins Hattiesburg Clinic PT and Petal PT

Lauren M. Reynolds, PT, DPT, joined Hattiesburg Clinic Physical Therapy and Petal Physical Therapy.
Reynolds offers evidence-based physical therapy to patients based on their individual needs. She has a special interest in post-op orthopaedics and sports injuries.
Reynolds received her Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with an emphasis in clinical exercise physiology from Mississippi State University. She also earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from William Carey University.
Reynolds is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and the Mississippi Physical Therapy Association.
