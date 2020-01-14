Sanderson championship donates record $1.3 million to Children’s Hospital

MBJ staff The Sanderson Farms PGA Championship presented a $1.3 million donation to Friends of Children’s Hospital the fundraising arm of Batson Children’s Hospital, part of Children’s of Mississippi. Funds raised from the 2019 tournament will go toward the $100 million Children’s of Mississippi capital campaign, and the construction of a new seven-story, 340,000-square-foot pediatric tower that will be home to 88 private neonatal intensive care rooms, 12 additional operating rooms, 32 pediatric intensive care rooms, an imaging center designed for children, and a specialty clinic. The Children’s Heart Center will also call the new building home. This new pediatric tower will allow for updated space and additional room, and more convenience and comfort for families of sick children. Sanderson Farms Chief Executive and Chairman of the Board Joe Sanderson Jr., who is chairman of the Campaign for Children’s of Mississippi with his wife, Kathy, said the funds raised through the state’s only PGA TOUR event will benefit families today, as well as in the future. The record-breaking donation follows $1.25 million raised in 2018. Since Sanderson Farms became title sponsor in 2013, the championship has had a total charitable impact of over $8.1 million. In addition to the donation to Friends, the Sanderson Farms Championship donated $260,000 to more than 65 deserving charities across the state. The 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship will be held Sept. 28 – Oct. 4 at The Country Club of Jackson.
