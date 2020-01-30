SBA Mississippi announces deputy district director

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Mississippi District Office announced Ashlei N. Donerson as the new Deputy District Director.
Joining the SBA in 2018, Donerson worked in the Office of Government Contracting AREA III as a Procurement Center Representative providing contracting technical assistance to small businesses.
Donerson previously held progressive roles in federal government contracting ranging from Contract Specialist to Supervisory Contracting Officer at federal agencies such as the Department of Veteran Affairs, U. S. Army, Corps of Engineers, and the United States Property and Fiscal Office.
A Mississippi native, Donerson earned a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Arkansas, a Master of Business Administration from Belhaven University, and a Bachelor of Arts from Tougaloo College. Donerson also holds a Level-III Federal Acquisition Certification in Contracting and is an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
