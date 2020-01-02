School clinic offers health and dental services in Meridian

A new clinic on a school campus is providing health care for students, teachers and others in east Mississippi.
The clinic was unveiled Dec. 11 at Carver Middle school in Meridian. It is open to students, faculty and the community, the Meridian Star reported.
The clinic is the second to open under a partnership between the Greater Meridian Health Clinic and the Meridian Public School District. The other is at T.J. Harris Upper Elementary School near the Frank Berry Courts apartments.
The school clinics offer wellness checks, vaccinations, mental health services and family health checks. They also offer some dental services.
The clinics charge fees and accept insurance. Patients without insurance are set up with payment plans.
Amy Carter, the superintendent of the school district, said she has used the Frank Berry Courts clinic and likes how it offers easy access to medical care.
“It’s convenient for our teachers, because they don’t have to miss days from work when they can run over and get services from the clinic,” she said.
Wanda Lloyd, the family nurse practitioner at both the Frank Berry and Carver clinics, said the clinics help people who may not otherwise have access to heath care.
“They can seek medical attention right here at the school,” Lloyd said.
Greater Meridian Health Clinic opened in 1989 to provide affordable healthcare in Lauderdale, Noxubee, Kemper, Winston and Oktibbeha counties.
Between January 2018 and January 2019, 323 patients were served at school-based clinics, according to Wilbert Jones, the CEO of the Greater Meridian Health Clinic. Those numbers include school staff and students.
Carter said the long-term goal is to establish more clinics at other schools. The next to get a clinic could be Meridian High School or Northwest Junior High School, she said.
