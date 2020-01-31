SEC announces average payout of $44.6 million per school

The Southeastern Conference schools each received more than $44.6 million in total revenue distributed by the league, a seven-figure increase from the previous fiscal year.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday the league handed out just over $651.0 million of total revenue among the 14 members for the 2018-19 fiscal year, which ended August 31, 2019.
That’s up from $627.1 million total and $43.1 million per school in 2017-18.
It includes $624.2 million distributed from the conference office, as well as $26.8 million schools kept to offset travel and other related bowl expenses
The total distributed comes from television agreements, postseason bowl games and the College Football Playoff and the SEC football championship game, as well as the league’s men’s basketball tournament, the NCAA Championships and a supplemental surplus distribution.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info