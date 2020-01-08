Severe storms, twisters will be possible across the South

More than 9 million people live in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana where there is an enhanced risk of severe weather on Friday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Winds of up to 70 mph (113 kph) will be possible in parts of Alabama on Saturday, the National Weather Service’s Birmingham office warned.
Similar conditions are expected in Louisiana. “All modes of severe weather appear to be in play with this system, including the threat of tornadoes in addition to large hail and damaging winds,” forecasters at the weather service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office said in a briefing on the incoming storm system.
The threat moves eastward Saturday, with the potential bull’s-eye covering millions of people across much of Mississippi and Alabama, plus parts of eastern Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle. Storms could reach as far north as the Ohio Valley.
Heavy rains are possible in addition to damaging winds, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Many streams already are at or near flood levels because of earlier storms.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info