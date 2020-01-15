SVN | Southgate Realty welcomes Karen Ford

SVN | Southgate Realty, LLC welcomed Karen Ford to the team as Chief Operating Officer. In this position, Ford is responsible for all of the company’s operational units, the alignment and prioritization of company initiatives, and ensuring operational excellence.
Ford has thirty years of experience in the FHA Multifamily and Healthcare finance industry. Most recently as the former EVP and COO of Love Funding in Washington, DC, she helped develop and implement their strategic plan, was responsible for the closing and asset management departments, managed corporate contracts, created an internal legal department, and drove pipeline/tracking management for a portfolio of over $3.7 billion and in excess of 600 loans.
