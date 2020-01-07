Taste Buds Management promotes Paul Hutson to CEO

Taste Buds Management, restaurant group owner of Zea Rotisserie & Bar and Semolina, announced that Paul Hutson has been promoted from chief operating officer to chief executive officer. Hutson will assume the role effective immediately.

Hutson has over 35 years of food, manufacturing and full-service restaurant experience. He joined Taste Buds in 2005 as vice president of operations and has helped move the organization forward with his laser-focus on growth, including the opening of two new successful Zea restaurants in Denham Springs, LA and Ridgeland.

“Since 2005, Paul has proven to be a visionary leader with superb execution abilities. We’re confident his background and food and beverage experience is well suited to lead the company’s next phase of growth and success,” said Greg Reggio, owner of Taste Buds Management.

Hutson is originally from Dallas, TX and graduated from Tulane University, taking up residence in New Orleans to begin his restaurant career. Prior to joining Taste Buds, Hutson led a national multi-unit concept for 14 years and served over seven years as an area director of operations. He gained expertise in the manufacturing, packaging, wholesale and retail business during his three years as CEO of a local praline company.