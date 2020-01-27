Tate’s State of the State will be his first

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is giving his first State of the State address on Monday, less than two weeks after he was inaugurated.
Governors generally use the State of the State to discuss the economy and to outline goals for the legislative session.
The speech is set for 5 p.m. Monday at the state Capitol, and it will be carried live by Mississippi Public Broadcasting.
Reeves, a Republican, is expected to discuss problems in the state prison system — an issue that has absorbed much of his time during his first days in office.
At least 12 inmates have died in Mississippi prison since late December. Most of the deaths happened at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, and many happened amid outbreaks of violence.
Reeves and other officials toured part of Parchman last week, and he said Thursday that the state is taking immediate steps to try to improve living conditions that he described as “terrible.” Multiple health department inspections have shown problems at Parchman, such as broken sinks and toilets, holes in cell walls and widespread mold and mildew in showers.
Before Reeves became governor, he served two terms as lieutenant governor and two terms as state treasurer.
He said during his inaugural address that he supports pay raises for teachers. He also said he wants his administration to work “for all Mississippi.”
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info