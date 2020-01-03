Touco Direct announces new software platform, WPClover

Touco Direct announced WPClover, a new software platform designed to disrupt WordPress development agencies. WPClover is an all-in-one bundled service that offers development, hosting, and maintenance for WordPress website users and gives them access to expert software developers for an affordable monthly fee. WordPress users can realize design and development without high upfront software development costs.
“Business owners shouldn’t have to break the bank for a great website or software development for their business.” says Sheffie Robinson, CEO at Touco Direct. “By bundling the usual needs of businesses on one platform, we can provide customers with a one-stop-shop to keep their website optimized, beautifully designed, and able to change easily with their growing needs.”
Some of the features and benefits of WPClover include:
● Optimized Cloud Hosting for WordPress
● On-Demand WordPress Design and Development
● Performance and Security Monitoring
● Daily Backups and Easy Restoration
● Search Engine Optimization Ranking
WPClover is available for businesses of all sizes starting as low as $79 per month for unlimited WordPress assistance requests. Hosting only plans are also available for as little as $2 per month.
For more information on WPClover, visit https://wpclover.com.
