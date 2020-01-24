Tucker joins UMMC as Obstetrics-Gynecology chair

Dr. J. Martin Tucker, a University of Mississippi Medical Center community and affiliate faculty member for nearly 30 years, has been named chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Tucker, formerly a partner at Jackson Healthcare for Women, is board-certified in both obstetrics-gynecology and maternal-fetal medicine. He has been active in the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, serving most recently for two three-year terms as a member of the executive board and as ACOG secretary from 2016-19.

An honors graduate of the University of Mississippi, the Jackson resident completed medical school and ob-gyn residency at UMMC, where he is chief resident. He completed a fellowship in maternal-fetal medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

He has taught at UMMC, attaining the rank of clinical professor of obstetrics-gynecology in 2011. He has been a member of UMMC’s Obstetrics and Gynecology Resident Education Committee since 2006.

He is on the medical staff of Merit Health Woman’s Hospital and St. Dominic Hospital, where he has served in leadership roles. He has chaired the Mississippi Infant Mortality Task Force and the Council on Legislation for the Mississippi State Medical Association.

Tucker is a member of the alumni associations of both Ole Miss and UMMC, and was honored in 2018 as the Distinguished Medical Alumnus of the Year. He is a member of UMMC’s Guardian Society and the Winfred L. Wiser Society, which he has served as president.