Twin River completes $51M purchase of 3 casinos

A Rhode Island casino company said Friday it has completed the purchase of three casinos in Colorado.
Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. said it closed on the Golden Gates, Golden Gulch and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado.
The Lincoln-based company purchased the casinos from Nevada-based Affinity Gaming for $51 million in a deal that also includes three sports-betting licenses.
Twin River said the casinos are located along a half mile strip of casinos in the historic mining town, which is about 30 miles west of Denver.
Together, the casinos contain 36,000 total square feet of gaming space, nearly 20 table games, about 700 slot machines, as well as restaurants and bars.
Twin River now owns and manages seven gambling facilities across the country.
Among them are casinos in Mississippi and Delaware, a horse track in Colorado and two casinos near the Massachusetts state line: Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln and Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton.
The company says it also has casinos in Kansas City, Missouri and Vicksburg, Mississippi under contract.
