Ty Lambert named chief risk officer for BancorpSouth

BancorpSouth Bank announced the appointment of Ty Lambert as its chief risk officer, effective January 1, 2020.

Lambert’s responsibilities include a broad portfolio of functions designed to maintain the integrity of the company’s continued efforts to identify, monitor and mitigate key risks facing the company and be accountable for enabling the efficient and effective governance of significant risks, and related opportunities. In this role, Lambert will provide executive oversight to the company’s risk management teams.

Since joining BancorpSouth as an accountant in 2006, Lambert has held a variety of management positions, including his most recent role as executive vice president and chief data analytics officer. He will continue to have an active role in quantitative analytics, balance sheet management, credit risk management, capital stress testing and corporate planning. In addition, his responsibilities will span all efforts in enterprise risk management, compliance, vendor management and Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering efforts.

Lambert earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi, and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.

He currently serves as an adviser to the Center for Financial Professionals and previously served on the American Banker’s advisory board for stress testing.