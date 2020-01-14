Vicksburg implements energy saving measures to cut costs

A Mississippi city is implementing energy efficiency measures that are estimated to save it more than $60,000 a year on utility bills.
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a $2.4 million contract with Jackson-based Path Co. LLC this month to look into ways the city could improve its energy efficiency, The Vicksburg posted reported on Monday.
The program will focus in part on the Vicksburg Convention Center, where 13 air conditioning units will be removed and replaced. Lighting in all city buildings will also be replaced with LED bulbs. The board approved a $2.7 million lease-payment agreement with Trustmark National Bank in December to pay for the project.
The savings are expected to pay for the cost of the loan, Vicksburg’s mayor said.
Path estimates the LED lighting could save the city about $70,000 a year in utility costs, while replacing the convention center units could save up to $18,000 in operation and maintenance costs.
