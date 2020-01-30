Visit Jackson welcomes full board of directors

The Mayor of Jackson has recommended, and the City Council of Jackson has confirmed, the final seat on the Visit Jackson Board of Directors.
Visit Jackson’s completed board is:
Carol J. Burger – United Way, ret., Jackson Chamber of Commerce/Business Community Representative and Board Chair
Susan Branson – Director of External Affairs & Marketing at the Mississippi Children’s Museum, Attractions Association Representative
Blake Brennan – General Manager. Drago’s Jackson/Hilton Jackson, Restaurant Association Representative
Mike Burton – General Manager of Westin Jackson, Hotel & Lodging Association Representative
Shawn Cochran – General Mgr. of the Downtown Convention Center Hotel (soon to be rebranded as the Delta by Marriott), Hotel & Lodging Association Representative
Monique Davis – Mississippi Museum of Art, Director of the Center for Art & Public Exchange, Education Community Representative
Pamela Junior – Director of the Two Mississippi Museums, Arts Community Representative
John T. Miller – Owner of Johnny T’s Bistro & Blues, Mayor’s At-Large Representative
Enrika Williams – Owner of Fauna Foodworks, Restaurant Association Representative
Al Rojas – General Manager of the Jackson Convention Complex, JCC Representative/Ex officio Member
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info