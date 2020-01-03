Wells Marble welcomes Rajita Iyer Moss

Wells Marble has announced the addition of Rajita Iyer Moss. With over twenty years of legal experience, Moss focuses her practice in areas of major civil litigation, including personal injury and medical negligence. She serves as general counsel for two federally funded corporations, one with over 600 employees. She has also served as litigation counsel for Hinds County, the Jackson Public School District, and the Mississippi Tort Claims Board.
Moss is the Board Attorney and Municipal Prosecutor for the Town of Terry. Moss graduated from Mississippi College with a B.A. majoring in Political Science and English. She then earned her J.D. from the University of Mississippi School of Law. Moss is AV rated with Martindale-Hubbell and is listed in the Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers. She was the managing partner at an established firm prior to joining Wells Marble.
Moss is married to Marty Moss, and they have a daughter, Ankita, and twin sons, Jyothi and Jai.
