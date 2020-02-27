Ainsworth named vice president at Community Bank

Blake Ainsworth has recently been named vice president at Community Bank. A native of Brandon, Ainsworth recently served as Assistant Vice President and has been in banking for six years. In his new role, Ainsworth will continue to grow and maintain a loan and deposit portfolio.

Ainsworth is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in Real Estate.

Active in his community, Ainsworth is President of Rankin County Kiwanis Club and a member of Leadership Rankin with the Rankin County Chamber of Commerce.

He is married to Courtney, together they attend Pinelake Church.