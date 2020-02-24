Barnes joins Hattiesburg Clinic Critical Care Medicine

Casie W. Barnes, AGACNP, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Critical Care Medicine.

Barnes cares for patients at Forrest General Hospital who are in the intensive care unit.

She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss. She obtained a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala.

She is board certified as an acute care nurse practitioner and family nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.