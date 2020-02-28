Building concerns prompt street, sidewalk closures in Oxford

Structural concerns have led to some street and sidewalk closures in downtown Oxford, city officials said.

Construction issues were discovered during a renovation project at a building on South Lamar Boulevard, creating concerns about safety, The Oxford Eagle reported.

The matter has also led to discussion about the building’s future. Chef John Currence is in the midst of a renovation project to turn the building into a New Orleans-style po’boy restaurant, which would also include a rum-themed bar on the balcony.

The Courthouse Square Preservation Commission is holding an emergency meeting on Friday at 9 a.m. to consider “demolition of the building.”