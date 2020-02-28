Cook named vice president at Community Bank

Monica Cook has recently been named Vice President. A native of Carthage, Cook recently served as Assistant Vice President and has been in banking for ten years. In her new role, Cook will continue to process and underwrite SBA loans while providing lenders guidance.

Cook is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Master of Business Administration and is a graduate of University of Mississippi School of Banking at Ole Miss.

She has two daughters, Ava June and Emery, together they attend Pinelake Church.