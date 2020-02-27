CPSD welcomes new Public Information Officer

Clinton’s public schools will soon have a new spokesperson.

Lifelong Clintonian and Clinton High School graduate Robert Chapman is the Clinton Public School District’s new public information officer. He replaces Sandi Beason, who is leaving the district to work in another industry.

“Sandi has taken our district to amazing new heights over the past 12 years in our public relations program and we are forever grateful for her hard work and sacrifice in spreading the good news of Clinton’s public schools over our city, state and nation,” said Dr. Tim Martin, superintendent of schools. “We congratulate her on this new opportunity, and we look forward to working with Mr. Chapman in our PR role.”

Chapman is a native of Clinton and a 2003 graduate of Clinton High School. After attending the University of Mississippi where he wrote for the campus newspaper The Daily Mississippian, Chapman graduated in 2007 with a Bachelor of Arts in English. He completed his Master of Arts in English from Mississippi College in 2016.

Following graduation from the University of Mississippi, he took a position at the Clarion Ledger as a page designer and copy editor where he expanded his writing, photography and design skills. In 2009 he entered into the education field as an English and Social Studies teacher in Jackson Public Schools.

After accepting an English position at Clinton Junior High School in 2011, Chapman’s professional life centered around Clinton Public Schools where he served as a teacher, coach, yearbook sponsor and most recently Sports Information Director. He has overseen Clinton’s live stream for the previous five years showcasing various boys and girls sports as well as other district events.

Chapman has been involved with various community events and service groups, serving on the Clinton Main Street Association’s BBQ on the Boulevard committee and assisting in the promotion of the Clinton Chamber of Commerce music and arts festival, Red Brick Roads. Chapman is a graduating member of the Leadership Clinton class of 2019 and serves in various forms at First Baptist Church of Clinton. He looks to bring his communication, photography and interpersonal skills to his new role.

Robert is married to fellow 2003 CHS graduate Megan McGuire Chapman. His daughter Charlotte and son John both attend Clinton schools as third generation Arrows.