Delta Regional Medical Center names Team Member of the Month

Lisa McIntire has been named, Delta Regional Medical Center Team members the month for January 2020. McIntire, Director of Radiology, has been employed at Delta Regional Medical Center for 30 years.

According to the source of nomination, “Lisa comes in to work and the first thing she does is speak to all of us and also checks to make sure no one needs anything. She has a great attitude and is very positive. Lisa inspires us to stay positive and works extremely hard in the radiology department. She is there for everyone and listens to what we have to say. Lisa cares for her staff, is a great leaders and a great addition to Delta Regional Medical Center.”

“Lisa has been a devoted team member and Delta Regional Medical Center is fortunate to have her as one of our leaders. Her caring and dedicated demeanor exemplifies patient care and she is a most positive example for all to follow, says Amy Walker, Chief Clinical Officer.