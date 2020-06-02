Elvie’s keeps it simple and elegant

By JACK WEATHERLY

There’s a good reason why Cody McCain says: “Everybody is kind of in our living room.”

That’s because Elvie’s, which opened on Tuesday, is built in the bungalow style, he said.

Or rebuilt. The original 1,850-square-foot house at 809 Manship St. in what is now the expanding Belhaven Town Center had been vacant for a decade and was in “terrible shape,” McCain said.

So it was razed and the exterior was rebuilt in that style.

The cottage reflects the downsize style popular in Europe, McCain said.

Which reflects the fact that co-owner and chef Hunter Evans concentrated on the French techniques when he was attending the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y.

MORE IN BELHAVEN: Belhaven Town Center making strides to maturity

Evans was also influenced by his grandmother, Elveretta “Elvie” Good, who lived in the very Gaulic New Orleans, where her grandson visited her, enjoyed her cooking and was exposed to the legendary cuisine of the city.

Evans, 30, was sous chef at Lou’s Full-Serv in Belhaven before taking his present position.

Architect John Weaver, who has a number of Jackson-area restaurants in his portfolio, and designers Jonathan Shull and Bradley Adair brought the physical vision to reality. The décor is light, including the sturdy wooden chairs and tables and tambour covering on the bar, directed by Brandi Carter, who is also the sommelier, and the hostess station and a cushioned banquette that wraps the space.

The menu is limited, which is not to say lacking. Its simplicity reflects the philosophy of the restaurant.

Its prices are simply moderate.

Carter made sure to take advantage of the spirits of Mississippi. Jackson-based Cathead Distillery’s vodka, honeysuckle and pecan-flavored, as well as its Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur. Queen’s Reward (made in Tupelo) blackberry mead is in there.

Cocktails are $8, ranging from Churchill’s Breakfast to Boozy Iced Coffee (with the Cathead pecan vodka and Hoodoo liqueur.) Wine by the glass (eight choices) is also eight bucks.

Entrees range from $15 for Cacio e Pepe pasta to $28 for Gulf Coast Bouillabaisse. (With Steak Frites at market price).

McCain, 28, worked for his father, Bob McCain, founder and president of Buffalo Peak Outfitters in Highland Village Shopping Center, after graduating from Mississippi State and with a business degree before shifting career direction.

Much of the food is Mississippi-sourced, which may help explain why the prices are not as high as they might be.

The produce comes from Two Dog Farms in Flora and a lot of the beef and pork is bought at Home Place Pastures at Como, whose animals are grass-fed.

Produce comes from Two Dog Farms in Flora.

Southern Coffee Services of Lexington provides the java, at $2 a cup.

To continue that theme, Elvie’s makes its own jams in-house, such as satsuma made from coastal-grown fruit, and served up elegantly on a brass-and-wood spreader.

The proof of the provisions is in the tasting.

The sausage is firm and lean. Grits, nutty and flavorful, is produced by Grit Girl of Oxford. Naturally, the two eggs were from free-range chickens.

That’s the Classic Americaine, $11.

Breakfast at the “all-day cafe” is from 7 a.m., till 2 p.m. After a two-hour break the shift is made toward the evening; dinner is served till 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and till 10 p.m. on Saturday. Doors are closed on Sundays.