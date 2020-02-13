Emily Lauder named MBJ’s Business Woman of the Year

Lauder was joined by 10 finalists and 39 other honorees at an event at the Old Capitol Inn in Downtown Jackson.

Lauder was named Vice President of Administration at Toyota Mississippi in June 2018. The manufacturing facility, located in Blue Springs, produces the Corolla, Toyota’s highest volume selling vehicle globally. In this role, Lauder is responsible for all areas of Administration including Human Resources, General Affairs, Safety and Environmental, Facilities, Accounting and Finance, and Production Control.

Prior to joining Toyota Mississippi, Lauder was the General Manager for Human Resources Strategic Partnering-Manufacturing for all of Toyota’s North American plants and was located at Toyota Motor North America in Plano, Texas.

Lauder currently serves on the board of the Community Development Foundation in Tupelo, on the board of the Mississippi Automotive Manufacturing Association and the 2020 Southern Automotive Conference Planning Committee.

Lauder received a BBA in Finance from Ohio University and an MBA in Decision Sciences from Miami University of Ohio. She and her family live in Tupelo.