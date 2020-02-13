E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Home » Automotive » Emily Lauder named MBJ’s Business Woman of the Year
Emily Lauder, vice president of administration at Toyota Mississippi, has been named the Mississippi Business Journal's Business Woman of the year for 2019. In her role at Toyota Mississippi, Lauder oversees all areas of administration including human resources, production control, safety and environmental and accounting and finance. Thomas Wells | Buy at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

Emily Lauder named MBJ’s Business Woman of the Year

Posted by: Ross Reily in Automotive, Economic Development, MBJ FEATURE, NEWS 02/13/2020

Emily Lauder, Vice President of Administration at Toyota Mississippi, was named Mississippi’s Business Woman of the Year for 2020 Thursday by the Mississippi Business Journal.

Lauder was joined by 10 finalists and 39 other honorees at an event at the Old Capitol Inn in Downtown Jackson.

Lauder was named Vice President of Administration at Toyota Mississippi in June 2018. The manufacturing facility, located in Blue Springs, produces the Corolla, Toyota’s highest volume selling vehicle globally. In this role, Lauder is responsible for all areas of Administration including Human Resources, General Affairs, Safety and Environmental, Facilities, Accounting and Finance, and Production Control.

Prior to joining Toyota Mississippi, Lauder was the General Manager for Human Resources Strategic Partnering-Manufacturing for all of Toyota’s North American plants and was located at Toyota Motor North America in Plano, Texas.

Lauder currently serves on the board of the Community Development Foundation in Tupelo, on the board of the Mississippi Automotive Manufacturing Association and the 2020 Southern Automotive Conference Planning Committee.

Lauder received a BBA in Finance from Ohio University and an MBA in Decision Sciences from Miami University of Ohio. She and her family live in Tupelo.

 

The Top 10 are as follows (alphabetically) …

» Cindy Anderson — Haddox Reid Eubanks Betts
» Veronica Bell — Bell and Associates Consulting Firm
» Damita Caldwell — Ingalls Shipbuilding
» Patrice Donald — UMMC
» Christen Duhe’ — Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
» Stacia Marie Dunson — Harmony House Calls abd Medical Services
» Dr. Wendy Hawkins Lewis — The Winning Smile
» Jessica Milam — Planters Bank and Trust Company
» Beth Tackett — Viking Range
» Dr. Becky Waterer — Magnolia Health Plan
These were also named Top 50 Businesswomen by the Mississippi Business Journal.
» Barbara Akon — Sunflower County Consolidated School District
» Christy Bridges — Legacy Consulting
» Jessica Broome — Keesler Federal Credit Union
» Dr. Nakeitra Burse — Six Dimensions
» Kimberly Compton — City of D’iberville
» Laurie Cutrer — SignMark
» Lisa Davis — CPA Realty
» Georgia Everett — Everett Electric
» Becky Farrell — Law office of Becky Farrell
» Tanya Fitts — Lafayette Pediatric Clinic
» Janna Fuss — Merit Health
» Tanisha Gates — Dorsey and Gates
» Tiffany Graves — Bradley
» Christin Grissom — Phi Theta Kappa
» Elizabeth Hamm — BancorpSouth
» Ashley Murphy Horne — Hinds Community College
» Angela Juzang — Memorial Hospital
» Amanda Lee — Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance
» Jenny Levens — City of Long Beach
» Elizabeth McIntyre — Renasant Bank
» Suzanne Monk — William Carey University
» Mary Ann Myers — Mississippi Development Authority
» Dr. Felicia Nave — Alcorn State University
» Portia Pearson — Lab Test Depot
» Christy Pender — Northpark Mall
» Melissa Pitman — Trustmark Bank
» Sara Anna Powers — The Congruent Life
» Tanya Rankin — C Spire
» Amber Raymond — Willow Blu
» Alice Claire Scott — Mississippi Pharmacy Board
» Sally Sheffield — Sheffield Rentals
» Susannah Silvia — Beyond Therapy for Kids
» Carey Snyder — Snyder and Company
» Emily Suber — Parents of Ole Miss
» Jennifer Thompson — Mississippi Department of Agriculture
» Davita Weary — Mississippi Community College Board
» Demetrice Wells — Williams Wells Law Firm
» Makeba White — B1 Nursing Care
» Malissa Wilson — Forman Watkins and Krutz

» Read more about all the honorees in next week’s Mississippi Business Journal.

