Former chief financial officer of the Mississippi Department of Revenue joins Cornerstone Government Affairs

Cornerstone Government Affairs has announced the addition of Drew Maddox Wednesday as a vice president to the firm’s Jackson office.
Maddox joins Cornerstone from the Mississippi Department of Revenue, where he had served as chief financial officer since 2018. As CFO, he oversaw all administrative divisions of the department, including accounting, communications, processing, information technologies, and logistics, while also working closely with legislators to guide tax policy decisions, liquor laws, and revenue generating activities.
“As our work expands in the state, adding Drew to the team will allow us to continue exceptional client service while diversifying into other key policy areas,” Campbell Kaufman, Cornerstone’s managing director for state government relations said. “We are excited about the capabilities he brings to the firm.”
Prior to his time at the Department of Revenue, Maddox worked as the director of state engagement for EdBuild, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness on issues related to public school funding at the state level. Throughout this role, he utilized his deep knowledge of political and governmental structures to strategically place educational reform proposals in the best positions for success in state legislatures across the country.
With nearly 10 years of experience in finance and education policy, Maddox also served as the Senate budget officer at the Mississippi Legislative Budget Office, where he worked closely with leadership to craft and pass balanced budgets.
Maddox joins a well-established Cornerstone team in Mississippi that includes Camille Scales Young, Joe Sims, and Elliott Flaggs in Jackson, as well as Hunt Shipman, Susan Sweat, Marty Fuller, and Will Todd in Washington, DC.
“I am excited and honored to be joining the Cornerstone team,” Drew said. “I look forward to building upon established relationships and creating new ones in Mississippi and beyond.”
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info