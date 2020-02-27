Former chief financial officer of the Mississippi Department of Revenue joins Cornerstone Government Affairs

Cornerstone Government Affairs has announced the addition of Drew Maddox Wednesday as a vice president to the firm’s Jackson office.

Maddox joins Cornerstone from the Mississippi Department of Revenue, where he had served as chief financial officer since 2018. As CFO, he oversaw all administrative divisions of the department, including accounting, communications, processing, information technologies, and logistics, while also working closely with legislators to guide tax policy decisions, liquor laws, and revenue generating activities.

“As our work expands in the state, adding Drew to the team will allow us to continue exceptional client service while diversifying into other key policy areas,” Campbell Kaufman, Cornerstone’s managing director for state government relations said. “We are excited about the capabilities he brings to the firm.”

Prior to his time at the Department of Revenue, Maddox worked as the director of state engagement for EdBuild, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness on issues related to public school funding at the state level. Throughout this role, he utilized his deep knowledge of political and governmental structures to strategically place educational reform proposals in the best positions for success in state legislatures across the country.

With nearly 10 years of experience in finance and education policy, Maddox also served as the Senate budget officer at the Mississippi Legislative Budget Office, where he worked closely with leadership to craft and pass balanced budgets.

Maddox joins a well-established Cornerstone team in Mississippi that includes Camille Scales Young, Joe Sims, and Elliott Flaggs in Jackson, as well as Hunt Shipman, Susan Sweat, Marty Fuller, and Will Todd in Washington, DC.

“I am excited and honored to be joining the Cornerstone team,” Drew said. “I look forward to building upon established relationships and creating new ones in Mississippi and beyond.”