Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport announces new director of finance

has joined the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport as Director of Finance. Banisch is responsible for directing and managing all airport financial and administrative activities.

Banisch holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi. She previously served as a Certified Public Accountant for Alexander, Van Loon, Sloan, Levens & Favre, PLLC in Gulfport, where she was a member of their tax department and IT team. Banisch has over 27 years of accounting experience in other industries such as healthcare, education and music entertainment.

Banisch is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Mississippi Society of CPAs and 2019 Gulf Coast Business Council Masters Class. She serves as President of the Gulf Coast Chapter of the Mississippi Society of CPAs and a member of the University of Southern Mississippi School of Accountancy’s Advisory Board.