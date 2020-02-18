Halter Marine plans $10 million expansion, creation of 100 jobs

ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore Inc., a ship maintenance and repair company, is expanding in Pascagoula. The project is a $10 million corporate investment and will create 100 jobs.

The expansion will enable the company to perform commercial repair work for larger ships and oil platforms that require greater size and lifting capacity. It is adding dock space and water depth adjacent to its Bayou Casotte site. The company also is investing in machinery, equipment and building upgrades.

“We would like to thank the Mississippi Development Authority, the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation, Jackson County Board of Supervisors and Jackson County Port Authority for their support throughout this process,” said Nian Hua Lim, president of ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $1.5 million grant to offset the cost of dredging adjacent to the site. MDA also has approved the company for the Advantage Jobs Rebate program, which provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or the county in which the company locates or expands.

STEHMO plans to fill the new jobs by the end of 2021, increasing employment at the facility to 186.