Halter Marine plans $10 million expansion, creation of 100 jobs

ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore Inc., a ship maintenance and repair company, is expanding in Pascagoula. The project is a $10 million corporate investment and will create 100 jobs.
The expansion will enable the company to perform commercial repair work for larger ships and oil platforms that require greater size and lifting capacity. It is adding dock space and water depth adjacent to its Bayou Casotte site. The company also is investing in machinery, equipment and building upgrades.
“We would like to thank the Mississippi Development Authority, the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation, Jackson County Board of Supervisors and Jackson County Port Authority for their support throughout this process,” said Nian Hua Lim, president of ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $1.5 million grant to offset the cost of dredging adjacent to the site. MDA also has approved the company for the Advantage Jobs Rebate program, which provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or the county in which the company locates or expands.
STEHMO plans to fill the new jobs by the end of 2021, increasing employment at the facility to 186.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info