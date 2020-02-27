Heartland Media names Danny Walker new GM at WTVA-TV 

Danny Walker, Director of Sales for NBC TV Affiliate WTVA in Tupelo, has been promoted to general manager.

Walker is responsible for station operations and compliance. Before joining Heartland Media in 2015, the former advertising agency owner also served 11 years for Hearst Television at WAPT in Jackson.

The Starkville native is a 1988 graduate of Mississippi State University where he met his wife of 33 years, Pam Mills-Walker. They have 2 children, Lauren-in her final year at Ole Miss School of Law and Hayes-in his first year at University of Mississippi School of Medicine.