Heartland Media names Danny Walker new GM at WTVA-TV 

Danny Walker, Director of Sales for NBC TV Affiliate WTVA in Tupelo, has been promoted to general manager.
Walker is responsible for station operations and compliance. Before joining Heartland Media in 2015, the former advertising agency owner also served 11 years for Hearst Television at WAPT in Jackson.
The Starkville native is a 1988 graduate of Mississippi State University where he met his wife of 33 years, Pam Mills-Walker. They have 2 children, Lauren-in her final year at Ole Miss School of Law and Hayes-in his first year at University of Mississippi School of Medicine.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info