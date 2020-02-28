Hederman Brothers Printing acquires Service Printers

Hederman Brothers becomes largest privately owned printing, direct mail, and large format signage company in Mississippi
Doug Hederman, president and CEO of Hederman Brothers Printing, LLC announced the acquisition of Service Printers, Inc. The companies have been transitioning over the last couple of months to form one company, Hederman Brothers Printing located in Madison County.
Hederman said, “We’ve seen a lot of consolidation in our industry recently and by merging together, we can continue to deliver nearly 170 combined years of the best service and quality in the state and region. Our companies share similar values and are both customer centric. I believe this is a great partnership between two companies that creates excellent synergy.”
Last May, Hederman Brothers expanded its offering to include large format signage, graphics, banners, and vehicle wraps. Brad Stevens, who joined the company as president of this division, has nearly 11 years of experience in large digital printing. He and his staff bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to complement Hederman’s extensive printing capabilities.
Stevens said, “I’ve worked with both Hederman Brothers and Service Printers for years. I have the utmost respect for both companies. They have great reputations, and I am very excited about our future as one.”
Hederman agrees, “With the experience and new equipment that has been purchased to fit today’s trends and technology, we are able to focus on the quality, size, and frequency of our customers’ needs. As our customers’ needs change, we will continue to build our business around those needs.”
Locally owned and operated, Hederman Brothers, founded in 1898, located in Madison, specializes in commercial offset and digital print, direct mail, and large format signage and graphics. They are the only ISO 9001-2008 Quality Certified printing company in the state of Mississippi and were the first to install a KBA UV LED press of its type in North America in 2017.
