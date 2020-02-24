Hubbard joins the Pediatric Clinic in Hattiesburg

Mariel C. Hubbard, CPNP-PC, recently joined The Pediatric Clinic, a department of Hattiesburg Clinic.
Hubbard provides care to children with acute illness or injury. She also offers patient and family education regarding diagnosis and treatment. Prior to joining the clinic, she worked in the Pediatric Emergency Room at University of Mississippi Medical Center for 11 years, with seven of those as a certified nurse practitioner.
Hubbard received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. Following that, she earned her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in Birmingham, Ala.
She is certified as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Primary Care through the Pediatric Nursing Certification Board. She is also a member of the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners.
Hubbard said she enjoys meeting new patients and their families from all different cultures and backgrounds and providing education regarding their health.
“I chose to practice medicine with children because the personal reward and satisfaction when the child gets better from my care is so gratifying. I have always wanted to help others.”
