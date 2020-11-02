Milwaukee Tool to open 3rd Olive Branch center, hire 100

MBJ Staff

Milwaukee Tool is locating a third distribution center in Olive Branch. The project is an $8.7 million corporate investment and has created nearly 100 jobs over the last year in preparation for the distribution center’s opening this spring.

Milwaukee Tool is an industry-leading manufacturer of heavy-duty portable electric power tools and accessories for consumers. The company, which has manufacturing facilities in Jackson and Greenwood, will locate the new distribution center in IDI’s Crossroads Distribution Center Park. Milwaukee Tool last expanded in Mississippi in 2017 when it announced a $33.4 million investment and 660 new jobs to be created among its three Mississippi locations: 60 new jobs in Jackson, 300 in Greenwood and 300 in Olive Branch.

“As we grow, it is important to do our due diligence and look at all options for expansion,” said Ty Staviski, chief financial officer of Milwaukee Tool. “We are grateful for all the state and local authorities have done to help make staying in Mississippi a financially viable decision.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $350,000 grant for equipment relocation and installation. MDA also has approved the company for the Advantage Jobs Rebate program, which provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or the county in which the company locates or expands. The city of Olive Branch and DeSoto County will offer partial property tax exemptions.