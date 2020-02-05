Mississippi mayor pitches partnership to form river district

The mayor of a Mississippi city has proposed forming a partnership with a county and a neighboring city to create a river district.
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced plans this week to preserve a bridge connecting his city with the city of Petal, the Hattiesburg American reported.
Lawmakers announced in 2019 that more than $15 million was being allocated to the building of a new bridge to replace the current bridge that connects the cities, which was built in 1950. The bridge is owned by Forrest County, so Barker has asked its Board of Supervisors for support.
The Board resolved to explore the pros and cons of the proposal, the newspaper reported. Petal Mayor Hal Marx said he’s on board with the idea but would have to consider the amount of money that his city may have to contribute.
If both communities work together and pool resources, it could help build up the area, Barker said.
The plan would have to be approved by the state legislature, Barker said.
